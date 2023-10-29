Wisconsin’s offense continues taking injury hits

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In Wisconsin’s 24-10 loss to number 3 Ohio State, the Badgers lost junior wide receiver Braelon Allen and senior wide receiver Chimere Dike to second quarter injuries. They join senior quarterback Tanner Mordecai and senior running back Chez Mellusi as Badger stars sidelined by injuries.

But despite the short-handed loss, Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell is proud of the Badgers effort against the high powered Buckeyes.

“That’s the challenge that I had to the guys last Sunday,” Fickell said. “As you get later in the season, you’re going to have guys go down and you’re going to have to have some of these guys that have not played a big role play a much bigger role and it just happened to come true tonight.”

Both Dike and Allen returned to the sidelines in the second half, with Allen wearing a walking boot. But, the Badgers no doubt missed their star out of the backfield, but they aren’t making any excuses for scoring just 10 points.

“With Braelon or Chim, whoever’s out, if they’re both out, we’re just going to need guys to step up,” Wisconsin junior wide receiver Will Pauling said. “That’s what Coach Fick said after the game, he said we’re going to need guys to step up. Other guys, or maybe guys who are older and maybe haven’t played as much are going to have to step up. But, it’s really just that next man up mentality and we’re going to need everybody to finish this one out.”

The Badgers fall to 5-3 on the year, while the Buckeyes remain perfect. Wisconsin will play at Indiana on Saturday at 11:00 A.M.

