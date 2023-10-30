1 killed in Adams Co. rollover crash

An Adams woman died on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, when her vehicle went off the highway in the Township of Preston.(KTTC)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ADAMS, Wis. (WMTV) – An Adams woman died late Saturday after a rollover crash along a state highway in the Township of Preston, the Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to its statement, Jaymee McCartney was heading south on State Hwy. 13 around 9:15 p.m. when her vehicle went off the road shortly before she reached the Cree Ave. intersection. Investigators determined her vehicle crossed the highway and went into the east ditch where it flipped, ejecting her.

McCartney, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office stated. Investigators found speed and alcohol likely contributed to the crash. The investigation remains ongoing, Sheriff Brent York noted.

In addition to the Sheriff’s Office, the Town of Rome Police Dept., Adams Fire Dept., Adams Co. Medical Examiner’s Office, Lifestar, and Murray’s Towing responded to the scene.

