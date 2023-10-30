Beloit police searching for missing 58-year-old woman

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) – The Beloit Police Dept. is asking for help locating a woman who has not been seen in several days.

On Sunday and Monday, the police department asked for information on the whereabouts of Bessie Thomas, who has not been seen since Wednesday and was reported missing from the city’s west side on Sunday.

According to police, Thomas, 58, usually would not be away from home for long nor would she go days without talking her family. BPD said they would like to make sure she is okay.

Bessie Thomas, 58 (Beloit Police Department)

The statement indicated investigators have checked the places where she is known to be without finding her. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police immediately at 608-757-2244.

BPD is also asking people to check their streets, alleys, or parking lots to see her red Jeep Patriot, with the license plate, 781-TBJ, is parked there. In the release, the police department included an example image of a Jeep Compass.

A stock image of a red Jeep Compass. (Beloit Police Department)

