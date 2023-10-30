Beloit police searching for missing 58-year-old woman

The Beloit Police Dept. is asking for help locating a woman who has not been seen in several days.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) – The Beloit Police Dept. is asking for help locating a woman who has not been seen in several days.

On Sunday and Monday, the police department asked for information on the whereabouts of Bessie Thomas, who has not been seen since Wednesday and was reported missing from the city’s west side on Sunday.

According to police, Thomas, 58, usually would not be away from home for long nor would she go days without talking her family. BPD said they would like to make sure she is okay.

Bessie Thomas, 58
Bessie Thomas, 58(Beloit Police Department)

The statement indicated investigators have checked the places where she is known to be without finding her. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police immediately at 608-757-2244.

BPD is also asking people to check their streets, alleys, or parking lots to see her red Jeep Patriot, with the license plate, 781-TBJ, is parked there. In the release, the police department included an example image of a Jeep Compass.

A stock image of a red Jeep Compass.
A stock image of a red Jeep Compass.(Beloit Police Department)

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

105-year-old unexpectedly forced to sell Middleton home she built
105-year-old unexpectedly forced to sell Middleton home she built
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
An 18-year-old Brodhead man, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Green County Coroner’s...
Green Co. officials identify 18-year-old man who died in two-vehicle crash
A deer jumped into a Noodles and Company restaurant in Beloit during the lunch hour Tuesday.
Buck busts through Beloit Noodles & Company during lunch
Three hurt after shooting on Madison’s east side, police chief confirms
Harmony property manager linked to homicide and terminated, Madison’s attorney says

Latest News

Former Wisconsin basketball player Michael Finley addresses the media before an NCAA college...
UW’s Michael Finley returning to give Winter Commencement address
Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell argues withhome plate umpire Mark Ripperger during the...
Cleveland Guardians interview Brewers manager Craig Counsell for managerial job, AP source says
Green Bay Packers' Rashan Gary reacts after sacking Las Vegas Raiders' Jimmy Garoppolo during...
Packers OLB Rashan Gary agrees to 4-year contract extension
John Mellencamp announced he will play at the Overture Center, in Madison, Wis. on March 26,...
John Mellencamp coming to Madison; tickets on sale soon
Gary has spent his entire career with the Packers, who selected him out of Michigan with the...
Packers OLB Rashan Gary agrees to 4-year contract extension