Celebrate Diversity: “Drag Bingo” a big hit in the Madison area

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. (WMTV) - October is LGBTQ history month and here at NBC15, we want to highlight the diverse people who are a part of that community. You may have heard of drag bingo- it’s a classic game of bingo led by a drag queen. We stopped by a drag bingo event at Doundrins Distillery in Cottage Grove watch the fun unfold.

“Every single time I do drag, it’s a performance,” said Bianca Lynn Breeze. Bianca is a prominent drag queen in the Madison area. She says she does about 20 performances a month. That’s in addition to her full-time job.

Bianca isn’t always Bianca. During the day, she’s Brandon Rounds – a 36-year-old gay man originally from Boscobel.

Brandon Rounds is originally from Boscobel and discovered the draq scene when he moved to Madison (Brandon Rounds)

“I work 9 to 5, (I have) health insurance, 401k, busy guy during the day and then sometimes at night, I am Bianca Lynn Breeze,” she said. “I like to say she’s sassy, she’s glamorous and she’s beautiful, everything that Brandon wishes he could be.”

Bianca has been doing drag for 12 years.

“When I moved to Madison, I discovered the art of drag,” she said.

But being Bianca isn’t all smiles and laughs. She says transforming into her alter ego comes with its fair share of hate and criticism.

“Life is too short to sit there and be hateful on other people, worry about yourself, worry about who you are as a person, and don’t worry about what other people are doing, it doesn’t effect you in any way,” said Bianca.

But Bianca has learned to ignore the haters – and embrace positivity.

“(I’m here) just to spread love and kindness, that’s what we want in the world.”

“Everyone has an opinion and I don’t have to agree with it,” said Andria Wells. Wells is Bianca’s aunt and is supportive of her chosen lifestyle.

“I just think that if you’re happy and you’re making other people happy and you’re not hurting anyone, be yourself and be happy,” said Wells.

The "Bingo Baddies" have been making the rounds in the Madison bingo scene. The group has been to three events, but this is their first drag bingo event (Tim Elliott)

Brandon and Bianca – the same proud person living their authentic life and encouraging you to do the same.

“Even if I change one person’s mind at a time then I say my goal is complete,” said Bianca.

