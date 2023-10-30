Celebrate Diversity: “Drag Bingo” a big hit in the Madison area

Bianca Lynn Breeze is a gay man by day but at night oftentimes transform into an alter ego
Bianca Lynn Breeze poses outside Doundrins Distillery in Cottage Grove
Bianca Lynn Breeze poses outside Doundrins Distillery in Cottage Grove(Bianca Lynn Breeze)
By Tim Elliott
Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. (WMTV) - October is LGBTQ history month and here at NBC15, we want to highlight the diverse people who are a part of that community. You may have heard of drag bingo- it’s a classic game of bingo led by a drag queen. We stopped by a drag bingo event at Doundrins Distillery in Cottage Grove watch the fun unfold.

“Every single time I do drag, it’s a performance,” said Bianca Lynn Breeze. Bianca is a prominent drag queen in the Madison area. She says she does about 20 performances a month. That’s in addition to her full-time job.

Bianca isn’t always Bianca. During the day, she’s Brandon Rounds – a 36-year-old gay man originally from Boscobel.

Brandon Rounds is originally from Boscobel and discovered the draq scene when he moved to Madison
Brandon Rounds is originally from Boscobel and discovered the draq scene when he moved to Madison(Brandon Rounds)

“I work 9 to 5, (I have) health insurance, 401k, busy guy during the day and then sometimes at night, I am Bianca Lynn Breeze,” she said. “I like to say she’s sassy, she’s glamorous and she’s beautiful, everything that Brandon wishes he could be.”

Bianca has been doing drag for 12 years.

“When I moved to Madison, I discovered the art of drag,” she said.

But being Bianca isn’t all smiles and laughs. She says transforming into her alter ego comes with its fair share of hate and criticism.

“Life is too short to sit there and be hateful on other people, worry about yourself, worry about who you are as a person, and don’t worry about what other people are doing, it doesn’t effect you in any way,” said Bianca.

But Bianca has learned to ignore the haters – and embrace positivity.

“(I’m here) just to spread love and kindness, that’s what we want in the world.”

“Everyone has an opinion and I don’t have to agree with it,” said Andria Wells. Wells is Bianca’s aunt and is supportive of her chosen lifestyle.

“I just think that if you’re happy and you’re making other people happy and you’re not hurting anyone, be yourself and be happy,” said Wells.

The "Bingo Baddies" have been making the rounds in the Madison bingo scene. The group has been...
The "Bingo Baddies" have been making the rounds in the Madison bingo scene. The group has been to three events, but this is their first drag bingo event(Tim Elliott)

Brandon and Bianca – the same proud person living their authentic life and encouraging you to do the same.

“Even if I change one person’s mind at a time then I say my goal is complete,” said Bianca.

For a look at Bianca’s upcoming events, you can check out her schedule here.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

105-year-old unexpectedly forced to sell Middleton home she built
105-year-old unexpectedly forced to sell Middleton home she built
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
Police lights
Police: Sun Prairie 18-year-old arrested for driving 124mph
An 18-year-old Brodhead man, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Green County Coroner’s...
Green Co. officials identify 18-year-old man who died in two-vehicle crash

Latest News

Temperatures will be falling into the 20s overnight
Freeze Warning Starts Sunday Evening
‘Trunk or Treat:’ Halloween-themed cars fill Verona church parking lot
Costumed dogs and owners parade through Madison park
Cousins
Cousins throws 2 TD passes before leaving with injury in Vikings’ 24-10 victory over Packers