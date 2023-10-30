Cottage Grove firefighter identified as motorcycle rider killed in crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County officials have identified a motorcycle rider killed in a crash along the interstate over the weekend.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the rider as Gavin Wendricks, 20, on Monday. The Cottage Grove man was pronounced dead at the site of the crash, on I-39/90, near Madison.

The Cottage Grove Fire Department posted Sunday, saying that Wendricks had been a member of the fire department since April of 2022.

“Gavin, with his big heart and bigger smile will be greatly missed,” the fire department stated in a Facebook post.

Cottage Grove firefighter Gavin Wendricks was killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend. (Cottage Grove Fire Department)

The fire department noted the crash happened on National First Responders Day. Gavin leaves behind his father, Paul, who has been with the fire department since 1998, his mother, Shannon, and sister, Brooklyn.

The Medical Examiner’s Office completed a forensic examination on Sunday, with preliminary results indicating Wendricks died from the injuries he suffered in the crash.

Wisconsin State Patrol reported on Saturday that two motorcycles were heading southbound on I-39 just after 3:30 p.m. when they both approached the exit for US-12/18 and collided. Both riders fell to the shoulder of the road.

The other driver, a 21-year-old from Sun Prairie, was hurt and was taken to a local hospital.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.