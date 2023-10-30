Cottage Grove firefighter identified as motorcycle rider killed in crash

Dane County officials have identified a motorcycle rider killed in a crash along the interstate over the weekend.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County officials have identified a motorcycle rider killed in a crash along the interstate over the weekend.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the rider as Gavin Wendricks, 20, on Monday. The Cottage Grove man was pronounced dead at the site of the crash, on I-39/90, near Madison.

The Cottage Grove Fire Department posted Sunday, saying that Wendricks had been a member of the fire department since April of 2022.

“Gavin, with his big heart and bigger smile will be greatly missed,” the fire department stated in a Facebook post.

Cottage Grove firefighter Gavin Wendricks was killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend.
Cottage Grove firefighter Gavin Wendricks was killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend.(Cottage Grove Fire Department)

The fire department noted the crash happened on National First Responders Day. Gavin leaves behind his father, Paul, who has been with the fire department since 1998, his mother, Shannon, and sister, Brooklyn.

The Medical Examiner’s Office completed a forensic examination on Sunday, with preliminary results indicating Wendricks died from the injuries he suffered in the crash.

Wisconsin State Patrol reported on Saturday that two motorcycles were heading southbound on I-39 just after 3:30 p.m. when they both approached the exit for US-12/18 and collided. Both riders fell to the shoulder of the road.

The other driver, a 21-year-old from Sun Prairie, was hurt and was taken to a local hospital.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

105-year-old unexpectedly forced to sell Middleton home she built
105-year-old unexpectedly forced to sell Middleton home she built
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
An 18-year-old Brodhead man, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Green County Coroner’s...
Green Co. officials identify 18-year-old man who died in two-vehicle crash
A deer jumped into a Noodles and Company restaurant in Beloit during the lunch hour Tuesday.
Buck busts through Beloit Noodles & Company during lunch
Three hurt after shooting on Madison’s east side, police chief confirms
Harmony property manager linked to homicide and terminated, Madison’s attorney says

Latest News

Dane County officials have identified a motorcycle rider killed in a crash along the interstate...
Cottage Grove firefighter identified as motorcycle rider killed in crash
Here’s the WMTV guide to Halloween community events.
🎃 Halloween’s Here: Find trick-or-treat times and show off your costumes!
Milwaukee Bucks' MarJon Beauchamp saves the ball from going out of bounds during the first half...
Hawks use balanced scoring, hold Lillard to six points and cruise past Bucks 127-110 for first win
Hilldale-O-Ween
Hilldale hosts spooky activities for families