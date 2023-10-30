Fickell unsure if Allen, Dike will play vs. Indiana

By Anderley Penwell
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Injuries have been an issue the last three week for the Wisconsin Badgers.

First, quarterback Tanner Mordecai broke his hand against Iowa. Then, wide receiver Chimere Dike and running back Braelon Allen both left Saturday’s game against Ohio State with leg injuries.

In his weekly media availability, Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell said Dike and Allen did not practice on Sunday, though both remain in the number one positions on the Badgers’ depth chart, so they could possibly play against Indiana this weekend. Allen returned to the sidelines on Saturday in a walking boot on his left leg.

As for Mordecai, he did not have anything on his throwing hand while on the sidelines against Ohio State. Fickell says there is no timeline on his return.

“I got no updates for you,” Fickell said. “He doesn’t wrap it. I think, we’ll see. It comes down to a lot of what Tanner can do. I don’t know that I’ve got any deadlines on him, I don’t know if I’ve got any guidelines on him, I just think it’s one of those ones where we’re going to have to see and play it by ear as we continue to move forward.”

Wisconsin will play at Indiana this Saturday at 11:00 A.M.

