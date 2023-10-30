First Alert Day Tuesday

Seasons First Accumulating Snowfall
Snow Returns
Snow Returns(WMTV Made)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Spooky & White Halloween
  • Cold Temperatures Remain
  • Calmer Midweek
Download the First Alert Weather app
iPhone/iPad
Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A spooky forecast as we move towards Halloween. One that may have it feeling and looking more like Christmas. A First Alert Day remains in place through Tuesday for a combination of snow, wind, and cold temperatures. Accumulations are expected to be from a dusting up to two inches in localized areas. Most of the accumulation will be on grassy and elevated surfaces with roadways wet. Caution should be exercised on bridges and overpasses on Tuesday morning. Overall, cold conditions can be expected through the end of the week despite calmer conditions.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

Increasing clouds tonight with snow showers developing after midnight with an inch or less of snow expected by morning. Temperatures dipping into the upper 20s and holding steady or climbing by morning. Light southerly winds 5-10 mph. Periods of snow before Noon Tuesday with additional accumulations up to an inch possible. Gusty winds developing during the afternoon out of the west 10-20 mph gusting to 30. Cold, with highs into the middle 30s. Decreasing clouds by the evening and overnight hours with cold temperatures into the lower 20s.

Looking Ahead...

Calmer conditions for the middle and end of the week. A mix of sun and clouds with perhaps a flurry can be expected. Highs will go from the upper 30s Wednesday to the lower 50s Friday. Our next weathermaker arrives late Friday and into the weekend. This will bring some scattered showers that may end as a wintry mix into early next week as colder temperatures return.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

105-year-old unexpectedly forced to sell Middleton home she built
105-year-old unexpectedly forced to sell Middleton home she built
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
An 18-year-old Brodhead man, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Green County Coroner’s...
Green Co. officials identify 18-year-old man who died in two-vehicle crash
A deer jumped into a Noodles and Company restaurant in Beloit during the lunch hour Tuesday.
Buck busts through Beloit Noodles & Company during lunch
Three hurt after shooting on Madison’s east side, police chief confirms
Harmony property manager linked to homicide and terminated, Madison’s attorney says

Latest News

Snow moves in Tuesday morning.
WATCH LIVE: Watching our first snow chance
First Alert Days Monday & Tuesday
Watching our first snow chance
Temperatures will be falling into the 20s overnight
Freeze Warning Starts Sunday Evening
Halloween will be a very chilly event
FIRST ALERT DAYS: Coldest air of the season