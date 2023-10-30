First Alert Day Tuesday

Spooky & White Halloween

Cold Temperatures Remain

Calmer Midweek

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A spooky forecast as we move towards Halloween. One that may have it feeling and looking more like Christmas. A First Alert Day remains in place through Tuesday for a combination of snow, wind, and cold temperatures. Accumulations are expected to be from a dusting up to two inches in localized areas. Most of the accumulation will be on grassy and elevated surfaces with roadways wet. Caution should be exercised on bridges and overpasses on Tuesday morning. Overall, cold conditions can be expected through the end of the week despite calmer conditions.

What’s Coming Up...

Increasing clouds tonight with snow showers developing after midnight with an inch or less of snow expected by morning. Temperatures dipping into the upper 20s and holding steady or climbing by morning. Light southerly winds 5-10 mph. Periods of snow before Noon Tuesday with additional accumulations up to an inch possible. Gusty winds developing during the afternoon out of the west 10-20 mph gusting to 30. Cold, with highs into the middle 30s. Decreasing clouds by the evening and overnight hours with cold temperatures into the lower 20s.

Looking Ahead...

Calmer conditions for the middle and end of the week. A mix of sun and clouds with perhaps a flurry can be expected. Highs will go from the upper 30s Wednesday to the lower 50s Friday. Our next weathermaker arrives late Friday and into the weekend. This will bring some scattered showers that may end as a wintry mix into early next week as colder temperatures return.

