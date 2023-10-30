Franklin named Big Ten Player of the Week for the second time this month; Badgers stay no. 2

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin senior outside hitter Sarah Franklin was named the Big Ten Player of the Week, as Wisconsin remained ranked no. 2 in the AVCA Poll.

The senior lead the Badgers to a pair of sweeps over the weekend.

Franklin, a Michigan State transfer, had a match-high 17 kills against the Spartans. She followed up that performance on the road with a stellar home showing against Minnesota on Sunday. She had a match-high 21 kills in the sweep of the Gophers.

Over the six sets, Franklin averaged 6.33 kills per set, totaling 38. Twenty-one of those kills came against Minnesota. She also had three aces, five blocks, and nine digs.

This is her second time receiving the honor this year. She won the award on October 16 for her showings against Maryland and Rutgers.

