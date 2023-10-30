Gov. Evers announces “175 Years of Wisconsinites” as capitol holiday tree theme

MADISON (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers has announced “175 Years of Wisconsinites” as the theme for the 2023 Wisconsin State Capitol Holiday Tree to celebrate the many Wisconsinites who have contributed to making Wisconsin into the state it is today.

In a letter to Wisconsin students, the governor encouraged kids of all ages statewide to find inspiration for their ornaments by reflecting on what Wisconsin means to them and who represents Wisconsin to them. Whether that’s the 12 Native Nations that call the state home, the early miners who burrowed into the hills and earned the state its nickname of the “Badger State,” or iconic figures from Wisconsin history books, the ornaments that adorn this year’s Capitol holiday tree will serve as a reflection of the diverse communities, visionary leaders, and extraordinary Wisconsinites to whom the state owes so much as Wisconsin celebrates 175 years of statehood and its rich history and traditions.

“For 175 years, Wisconsin — from its Great Lakes coasts to its vast white pine forests and fruitful farmland — has made countless contributions to our country and the world,” wrote Gov. Evers in a letter sent to students and educators. “But what makes our state so special is the Wisconsinites who’ve called Wisconsin and these lands home over the last 175 years, and we can’t celebrate Wisconsin’s birthday without celebrating the activists, workers, leaders, trailblazers, innovators, dreamers, and advocates who’ve made us the state we are today.”

The Capitol’s holiday tree — which sits in the rotunda of the Wisconsin State Capitol building — is filled with handmade ornaments from kids, students, and families from every corner of Wisconsin. Every year, the governor sends a letter asking Wisconsin educators, staff, students, and their families to help decorate the tree that is displayed in the Capitol.

Students are asked to make ornaments from non-breakable material. They must be strong enough to hold up during shipping and to be handled while the tree is being decorated. It is recommended students do not use fragile items or paper cutouts that may tear easily and that ornaments are four-to-six inches in size and are made from a color that contrasts with the color of the tree so they can be seen easily and enjoyed by all visitors. It is also required that students attach a 10-inch loop of ribbon or string so that the ornament can hang from the tree.

All students and families are welcome to submit ornaments celebrating “175 Years of Wisconsinites” and should mail ornaments by Wed., Nov. 22, to:

Emily Gorman

Wisconsin Department of Administration

Division of Facilities and Transportation Services

17 West Main Street, Suite 119

Madison, WI, 53703

