Hilldale hosts spooky activities for families

Hilldale transformed into a spooky spot Sunday for shoppers to get in the Halloween spirit.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Hilldale-O-Ween celebration featured a DJ, pumpkin decorating and a dog costume contest, among other activities.

Marketing Manager Corinn Ploessl says attendees had to work a bit harder this year to get their treats.

“Today, we built a scavenger hunt, making it a little bit more difficult to trick or treat but easy for any age group,” Ploessl said. “If you solve ten riddles, you’ll find ten cauldrons with treats in-store and outside.”

The shopping center anticipated seeing over 1,000 people at their Halloween celebration.

