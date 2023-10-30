Hilldale hosts spooky activities for families

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hilldale transformed into a spooky spot Sunday for shoppers to get in the Halloween spirit.

The Hilldale-O-Ween celebration featured a DJ, pumpkin decorating and a dog costume contest, among other activities.

Marketing Manager Corinn Ploessl says attendees had to work a bit harder this year to get their treats.

“Today, we built a scavenger hunt, making it a little bit more difficult to trick or treat but easy for any age group,” Ploessl said. “If you solve ten riddles, you’ll find ten cauldrons with treats in-store and outside.”

The shopping center anticipated seeing over 1,000 people at their Halloween celebration.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.