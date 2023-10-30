John Mellencamp coming to Madison; tickets on sale soon

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Decades of classic rock hits will fill the Overture Center in March, when John Mellencamp brings the sequel to his long Live and In Person Tour 2023, dubbed the Live and In Person Tour 2024, to Madison.

Mellencamp’s slated to play 27 cities in just 47 days on his latest run of shows. The tour kicks off on March 8, in Rochester, New York, and arrives in the Wisconsin capital on March 26.

Fans in southern Wisconsin who can’t make it that night, will have a couple other chances to see him. Mellancamp is slated to play two other nearby shows about that time in Green Bay (March 25) and Rockford (March 27).

Tickets for the Madison show go on-sale on Friday, November 3, at 10 a.m. Pre-sale tickets will be available at Mellencamp.com starting on Wednesday, November 1, at 10 a.m. There are also VIP packages that include reserved seats and autographed memorabilia.

