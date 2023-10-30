Kickoff time for Wisconsin-Northwestern announced

The game is set for 2:30 P.M. at Camp Randall
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The kickoff for Northwestern-Wisconsin game was announced for 2:30 P.M. on November 11 at Camp Randall.

The game will be played on FS1.

The 5-3 Badgers play 2-6 Indiana this weekend in Bloomington, while the 4-4 Wildcats play 6-2 Iowa this Saturday at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

Dating back to 1890, Wisconsin leads the all-time series with Northwestern, 61-38-5. The Badgers have won the last two games.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

105-year-old unexpectedly forced to sell Middleton home she built
105-year-old unexpectedly forced to sell Middleton home she built
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
An 18-year-old Brodhead man, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Green County Coroner’s...
Green Co. officials identify 18-year-old man who died in two-vehicle crash
A deer jumped into a Noodles and Company restaurant in Beloit during the lunch hour Tuesday.
Buck busts through Beloit Noodles & Company during lunch
Three hurt after shooting on Madison’s east side, police chief confirms
Harmony property manager linked to homicide and terminated, Madison’s attorney says

Latest News

Wisconsin senior Sarah Franklin was named the Big Ten Player of the Week.
Franklin named Big Ten Player of the Week for the second time this month; Badgers stay no. 2
Former Wisconsin basketball player Michael Finley addresses the media before an NCAA college...
UW’s Michael Finley returning to give Winter Commencement address
Wisconsin's Braedyn Locke (18) is sacked during the first half of an NCAA college football game...
Badgers remain unranked; Oklahoma tumbles to No. 10 in AP Top 25 college football poll
Wisconsin wide receiver Chimere Dike (13) runs after a catch during the first half of an NCAA...
Wisconsin’s offense continues taking injury hits