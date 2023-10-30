Kickoff time for Wisconsin-Northwestern announced

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The kickoff for Northwestern-Wisconsin game was announced for 2:30 P.M. on November 11 at Camp Randall.

The game will be played on FS1.

🚨2:30 p.m. CT kick vs. Northwestern on FS1🚨 pic.twitter.com/xMfH8qZ4bp — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) October 30, 2023

The 5-3 Badgers play 2-6 Indiana this weekend in Bloomington, while the 4-4 Wildcats play 6-2 Iowa this Saturday at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

Dating back to 1890, Wisconsin leads the all-time series with Northwestern, 61-38-5. The Badgers have won the last two games.

