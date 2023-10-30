LGBTQ OutReach Center celebrates 50th anniversary

By Gabriella Rusk
Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The OutReach Center is celebrating fifty years of serving the LGBTQ community in Madison.

OutReach started from the humble beginnings of small grassroots organizations, like the Lesbian Switchboard and the Gay Center. In 1973, the Madison Gay and Lesbian Resource Center was incorporated as a non-profit until it merged with The United, heralding itself under the new name OutReach in 1998.

Executive Director Steve Starkey says its rewarding to have dedicated his life to OutReach.

“I’ve been working for my whole adult life on helping the LGBTQ community to improve, to have more resources, and to be accepted,” said Starkey.

Steve Starkey took over as Executive Director of OutReach in 2006.
Over the years, Starkey says the organization has always made support services its top priority.

“There’s still a real struggle for our community to have the resources we need, the financial resources, and the health resources,” he said. “That’s something that’s happened for our whole 50-year history is that people call wanting services and wanting to talk.”

Some of the services OutReach provides include a community gathering space for counseling or group therapy. The organization also has a food pantry and works to connect with LGBTQ youth experiencing homelessness.

OutReach is celebrating 50 years of providing support services to LGBTQ community in Madison.
The organization also works with advocacy groups to lobby for LGBTQ rights on the state and national level.

“(On) one hand, we gain more support and more rights,” said Starkey of social and political acceptance. “On the other hand, it can be taken away.”

He believes there’s been generational change in talking about sexual identity.

“I think that we are much more of a rainbow than we used to be,” said Starkey.

Starkey remains optimistic the future will continue to be an inclusive space for all people.

“I think there’s a long way to go, but we’ve made a lot of progress,” he said.

OutReach will mark the milestone with the 50th annual anniversary dinner at the Monona Terrace on Saturday, November 4. To learn more about the event or purchase tickets, click HERE.

To learn more about OutReach, visit the website or drop by the center, 2701 International Lane #101, weekdays from 12pm to 7pm.

