Memorial Union Terrace sunburst chairs go away for winter

By Taylor Bowden
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The iconic sunburst chairs at UW-Madison’s Memorial Union Terrace are being put away for the season.

The 2,000 bright orange, yellow and green chairs and 400 tables will begin their journey to storage starting at 8:00 a.m. Monday. While the outdoor seating will be leaving, indoor seating and events will stay for the winter. This includes free film showings at the Marquee at Union South, free and low-cost art activities, and more.

Despite the festive outdoor seating heading out, you will still have the opportunity to find seating on the terrace. Memorial Union says they plan to set about 350 non-sunburst brown chairs, 72 brown patio tables and 20 picnic tables out on the terrace.

If you’d like to learn more about what you can do inside the terrace come winter, check out a full list of Wisconsin Union-hosted events at union.wisc.edu/events.

