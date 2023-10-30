Metro Transit confirms 2 bed bug sightings on buses, plus other reports

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This week, Madison’s Metro Transit will be hunting down a possible public health pest in its city building.

The follow-up search by a canine unit will follow two different sightings of bed bugs by city officials on buses since September, with more reports in the Metro building.

A mechanic first discovered the bug, deemed a public health pest by federal agencies, in September. About a month later, on Oct. 24, a mechanic found the second and latest confirmed finding of a bed bug also on a bus. Those buses were treated.

Other reports were not visually verified by Metro officials. According to spokesperson Mick Rusch, a driver claimed they saw a bed bug in the employee rest area. A complaint about that same room came a week later on Sept. 27, but officials did not see the bugs for themselves. They treated the space and had it inspected.

In total, canine detected bed bugs in three building locations, which were all treated this month.

“In terms of being widespread, that is not our opinion on this,” Rusch said. “We are consulting with other transit systems to see what they’ve been doing, and they’re just recommending to treat as we’re doing.”

A former employee of Metro Transit raised concerns over bed bugs on social media. The Oct. 27 post has been shared more than 480 times within three days.

Nicole, who retired last week after working there more than 20 years, told NBC15, “My real issue is that not only do they not care about their employees, not giving them full transparency on the issue, they are also leaving the public at risk.”

Rusch said all Metro staff were notified of bed bugs in early October. “We’ve seen two individual bugs, so that’s why we haven’t done an announcement,” he added, referring to a public notice.

“If things change, we will change,” Rusch said. “It’s not just something we’re blowing off. We’re following up as according to what’s being recommended to us.”

If you think you’ve seen a bed bug on a bus, the Metro wants to know. Call 608-266-4466 or email MyMetroBus@CityofMadison.com.

