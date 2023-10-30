Names released of pair killed in Dodge Co. wrong-way crash

TOWN OF CHESTER, Wis. (WMTV) – The names of the two people who died last week in a three-car crash involving a box truck that was allegedly going the wrong way on U.S. Hwy. 151 were released by the Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

The Sheriff’s Office previously indicated deputies responded around 2:45 a.m. last Wednesday to a report of the wrong way driver when they learned that the truck collided with another vehicle near State Hwy. 49. When they arrived, the officers reported finding the truck had been heading south and collided with a Kia sedan that was subsequently struck by a Chevrolet.

The 25-year-old driver of the Kia, Danis Vargas, and one of his passengers, Yorling Gonzalez Gutierrez, 28, were pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office stated. The two other people who were in the sedan at the time were taken to the hospital and remain there five days after the wreck.

All three people in the Chevrolet were taken to the hospital as well. The statement did not indicate if the driver of the box truck, who was only identified as a 69-year-old man from Pennsylvania, was injured in the collision.

The crash closed the highway for approximately four hours, it reopened shortly before seven o’clock. The Dodge Co. Crash Investigation team is leading the inquiry, the Sheriff’s Office said last week. No information on their progress was given on Monday.

