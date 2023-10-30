Names released of pair killed in Dodge Co. wrong-way crash

(WCAX)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF CHESTER, Wis. (WMTV) – The names of the two people who died last week in a three-car crash involving a box truck that was allegedly going the wrong way on U.S. Hwy. 151 were released by the Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

The Sheriff’s Office previously indicated deputies responded around 2:45 a.m. last Wednesday to a report of the wrong way driver when they learned that the truck collided with another vehicle near State Hwy. 49. When they arrived, the officers reported finding the truck had been heading south and collided with a Kia sedan that was subsequently struck by a Chevrolet.

The 25-year-old driver of the Kia, Danis Vargas, and one of his passengers, Yorling Gonzalez Gutierrez, 28, were pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office stated. The two other people who were in the sedan at the time were taken to the hospital and remain there five days after the wreck.

All three people in the Chevrolet were taken to the hospital as well. The statement did not indicate if the driver of the box truck, who was only identified as a 69-year-old man from Pennsylvania, was injured in the collision.

The crash closed the highway for approximately four hours, it reopened shortly before seven o’clock. The Dodge Co. Crash Investigation team is leading the inquiry, the Sheriff’s Office said last week. No information on their progress was given on Monday.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

105-year-old unexpectedly forced to sell Middleton home she built
105-year-old unexpectedly forced to sell Middleton home she built
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
An 18-year-old Brodhead man, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Green County Coroner’s...
Green Co. officials identify 18-year-old man who died in two-vehicle crash
A deer jumped into a Noodles and Company restaurant in Beloit during the lunch hour Tuesday.
Buck busts through Beloit Noodles & Company during lunch
Three hurt after shooting on Madison’s east side, police chief confirms
Harmony property manager linked to homicide and terminated, Madison’s attorney says

Latest News

The Milwaukee Police Department said Prince McRee's body was found in a dumpster after he went...
Man, teen charged with homicide in death of boy, 5, found in dumpster
The University of Wisconsin will welcome back on of their own this year to deliver the winter...
UW’s Michael Finley returning to give Winter Commencement address
A Cottage Grove firefighter was identified as the motorcyclist killed in a crash along the...
Cottage Grove firefighter identified as motorcycle rider killed in crash
An Adams woman died on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, when her vehicle went off the highway in the...
1 killed in Adams Co. rollover crash