Rashan Gary signs 4-year contract extension

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) – A Packers star is sticking around a little longer. Rashan Gary revealed he has inked a nine-figure deal that will keep him in Green Bay for the next several years.

In a post, the agency that represents him offered details of the extension, saying the five-year veteran’s contract covers the next four seasons. It is expected to pay him $107 million and comes with a $34.6 million signing bonus.

Gary went on to thank the Packers and their fans along with his family, friends and business associates.

“The grind don’t stop sacrifices (and) lead to achievable goals,” he wrote in the post, adding, “PutCheeseOnEverything.”

Since being drafted out of Michigan in the first round of the 2019 draft by the Packers, Gary averaged nearly 34 tackles and just over 5.5 sacks per season. He has already racked up 4.5 sacks this year.

