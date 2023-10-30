St. Vinny’s Dig & Save Outlet Store 26th annual $1 Coat Sale

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -For a 26th year running, Society of St. Vincent de Paul — Madison’s one-of-a-kind coat sale returns to Park St.

At 10a.m. Thursday, Nov. 2 the doors to St. Vinny’s Dig & Save Outlet Store will open, stocked with nearly 6,000 coats priced at $1.00.

The store will sell a variety of coats from winter puffers and rain coats to jean jackets and children’s windbreakers. Regardless of their size or style, all coats will cost $1.00.

The non-profit said in a release historically, the event is well attended by both individuals who need coats for themselves and organizations who need coats to distribute to clients throughout the year; however community members, thrift shoppers and deal savers are welcome to shop the sale.

Over the past 26 years, shoppers have come from Milwaukee, northern Wisconsin and Iowa to buy coats for their classroom, homeless shelters or immigrant resource programs.

Dig & Save Outlet Store located at 1900 S. Park Street in Madison, sells clothing, linen and small miscellaneous goods by the pound.

The store is the last-chance outlet for donated goods that didn’t sell quickly at the other six St. Vinny’s Thrift Stores throughout Dane County.

