University Avenue Holiday Lights setup begins in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Move over, Halloween, the University Avenue Holiday Lights are set to light up the busy Madison street despite fewer trees, but with new features.

For those who celebrate, it’s almost time for Christmas celebrations and a popular Madison tradition celebrating the holiday is already in the works, even though Halloween isn’t until Tuesday.

According to Chris Kammer, the holiday lights will look a little different this year because there are fewer trees due to the new pedestrian bridge that was built this year. He said fewer trees did not dim the spirit of volunteers working hard to sling lights and bring a smile to people driving by.

Chris’ father Jack Kammer started stringing up holiday lights on trees he’d planted on University Avenue in 1996. The trees were planted behind the dental school Jack owned and operated.

”My father always wanted it to just bring a smile to people’s faces as they drove by,” Chris said. “Not only did he create beautiful smiles, but he created this beautiful display for the sole purpose of helping the City of Madison and anyone else that drives by, to put a smile on their face for the holidays.”

After Jack passes away, Chris continued the tradition with help from volunteers.

“These guys rock!” he said. “That’s what I’m saying, because they’re our volunteers. And that’s what makes this whole display come alive!”

Seth Eberhardy and his father Luke helped string the lights for the 2023 season.

”Yesterday was my birthday! This is just a very fun extra thing I kind of wanted to do,” Seth said. “I really like putting the Christmas lights on and just talking to people and it’s just been really fun.”

“It is a little unfortunate, It’s definitely noticeable that it’s a little shorter,” Luke said, in reference to decorating fewer trees. “But when you’re actually standing here, looking at them all, there are still quite a few trees, so, I think it’ll still be pretty good.”

Volunteer Annie Gibenski agreed. “The spirit’s the same,” she said. “We have less trees to do, but we’ll put more lights on the trees that we have and make them even more gorgeous this year.”

Chris said the Kammer Family Foundation is considering adding lights to the pedestrian bridge.

”We’ve got all this light energy that we want to share with the world,” he said. “Well, there’s a bridge, let’s light it up! But, I don’t know if that will ever happen. But, there has been loose talk about it.”

There will also be two new experimental laser lights book-ending both sides. These special lights were designed by Madison lighting engineer Bruce Winkler, who also created the GLEAM art exhibit at Olbrich Botanical Gardens.

Chris said they’ll officially turn the lights on for the season on Friday, November 17th. Until then, people can make donation or volunteer at the University Avenue Holiday Lights website.

