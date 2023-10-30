UW’s Michael Finley returning to give Winter Commencement address

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The University of Wisconsin will welcome back on of their own this year to deliver the winter commencement address. Just a year after retiring Michael Finley’s number, UW invited him to speak to graduating students.

“My experience at UW helped shape me,” Finley said about being selected. “It prepared me for a life as a productive human being trying to make a positive impact on the world.”

Finley, who is only the third person in the history of UW’s men’s basketball program to see his jersey hanging from the rafters, broke the Badgers’ all-time scoring record before being selected in the first round of the 1995 NBA draft by the Phoenix Suns.

Former Wisconsin basketball player Michael Finley acknowledges the crowd during a ceremony to retire his jersey number at halftime of an NCAA college basketball game between Wisconsin and Michigan Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Finley was the first Wisconsin player to score 2,000 points. (Andy Manis | AP Photo/Andy Manis)

After moving from Madison to the pros, Finley found success both on and off the court. A two-time NBA All-Star with the Dallas Mavericks, he also picked up a championship ring while with the San Antonio Spurs.

While the NBA’s siren song kept him from finishing his degree in his first stint at UW, Finley came back and earned his bachelor’s degree in 2014. He has also returned to Dallas and the team where he spent most of his professional career for a front-office job that has seen him grow into the assistant general manager and vice president of basketball operations for the Mavericks.

“His accomplishments are not just inspiring but also relatable, as he once stood where our graduating class stands today,” UW senior class president Gracie Nelson says. “Michael Finley’s story is not just about athletic achievement, but it’s about the extraordinary potential that resides within each graduate, waiting to be unlocked.”

Nelson explained Finley’s story shows what it means to be a Badger and to put in the hard work. She predicted his words would resonate with the students headed off on their own paths this winter.

Former Wisconsin basketball player Michael Finley addresses the media before an NCAA college basketball game between Wisconsin and Michigan Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Finley's jersey number was retired at halftime ceremony. Finley the first Wisconsin player to score 2,000 points. (Andy Manis | AP Photo/Andy Manis)

UW Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin called Finley one of the university’s most accomplished graduates and said she was looking forward to what he will say to this year’s class.

“It will be such an honor to welcome Michael Finley back to campus, a place where he brought so much joy to Badger fans and left such an impressive legacy,” she added.

The Winter Commencement is set for Sunday, Dec. 17, at the Kohl Center.

