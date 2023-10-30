Watching our first snow chance

Cold & sunny Monday

Snow impacts Tuesday morning commute

Cold & windy for Trick or Treating

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We have more chilly weather in the forecast. Weak pressure will dominate the weather around here today, bringing lots of sunshine to the region. Temperatures are starting off the morning on a cold note.

What’s Coming Up...

The National Weather Service has posted a Freeze Warning. It is in effect until 10 AM. Low temperatures in most cases will get into the middle and upper 20s early today. Sunshine will warm the temperatures into the middle and upper 30s by this afternoon. We have gone with a First Alert weather day for today due to the cold conditions.

We have also gone with a First Alert weather day for tomorrow. There will be light snow developing overnight tonight and continuing into tomorrow morning and it may impact your morning commute. It looks like the first accumulating snowfall of the season with anywhere from a half an inch to up to 2 inches locally across southern Wisconsin. The snow will melt away quickly in the afternoon as temperatures rise above freezing and sunshine returns.

Looking Ahead...

Through the week temperatures will gradually warm up and by the weekend we are expecting highs closer to 50°. There will be quite a bit of sunshine along the way. A little bit of rain makes its way back into the forecast by Saturday.

