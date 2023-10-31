ALERT DAY: Snow for the morning commute

Scattered snow this morning

Skies clearing, cold temps this evening

Warmer by late week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Your First Alert Weather Team issued a First Alert day for Tuesday a few days ago to give you the heads up that snow would be impacting your morning commute. That snow began moving through at about 3 AM this morning and will last through the first part of the day.

While we’re not expecting a ton of snow to stick to the pavement, some heavier bursts of snow may limit visibility at times. I would give yourself some extra time on the roads this morning.

It will be dry but cold for trick-or-treaters tonight, so make sure to bundle up! We’ll see some milder air returning later in the week.

What’s Coming Up...

Scattered snow will continue through the morning hours, and taper off as we approach noon. Most of the accumulation we see today will be on grassy surfaces rather than on roads or sidewalks. Most places can expect around an inch of snow, with isolated totals near 2 inches northeast of Dane County.

Winds will be strong today, shifting from the southwest to the northwest by the evening. Highs will reach the mid-30s in the afternoon, cooling quickly as skies clear out through the evening. By trick-or-treat time, temperatures will be falling through the 30s with wind chills in the mid to low 20s.

A mix of clouds and sun for Wednesday, with highs in the upper 30s.

Looking Ahead...

Later in the week, high temperatures will rebound to the upper 40s and lower 50s (which is still a bit cool for this time of year). We will be watching for another system to move in this weekend. Right now it looks like mainly a Saturday night to Sunday morning event. It will likely be mostly rain, but a few snowflakes could mix in early Sunday morning if temperatures get cool enough.

Another system could bring additional showers for the start of next week.

