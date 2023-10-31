Bill would bring safe haven ‘baby boxes’ to Wisconsin

A new bill in Wisconsin would expand on the state's safe haven law. It would allow for complete anonymity when surrendering a newborn to authorities.
By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A new bill in Wisconsin would expand on the state’s safe haven law. It would allow for complete anonymity when surrendering a newborn to authorities.

“This is a personal mission for me to make sure no one ends up like my birth mother and no one ends up like me. And so, if that means for the rest of my life I run an organization to try and keep these babies safe and these moms from being prosecuted, then that’s what I’m going to do,” said Monica Kelsey.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes Founder Monica Kelsey started the company after learning she was abandoned as an infant and seeing a “baby box” being used at a church in Cape Town, South Africa. Kelsey says the baby box takes away the face-to-face interaction and allows 100 percent anonymity.

“The baby boxes are just an extension of the already existing safe haven law where a parent can place a child in an electronically monitored box that’s installed in the side of a fire station or a hospital and shut the door in the box called 911 on its own, and these babies are picked up in about two minutes,” said Kelsey.

If this bill becomes law, it will make Wisconsin just the 15th state in the country to make baby boxes available. They have an exterior door that automatically locks upon placement of a newborn inside and an interior door that allows a medical staff member to secure the surrendered newborn from inside the designated building.

Co-author of the bill, Representative Joel Kitchens says an OB-GYN from Door County Medical Center came to him with the idea to try and bring baby boxes to Wisconsin after seeing a baby die from being abandoned in a field in whitewater earlier this year.

“I think it’s still for some people, it’s still, it’s scary to them to actually have to face a person. This way, they can do it anonymously. And I know one of the criticisms here occasionally is that you know, treating babies like they’re garbage or something that you can dispose of. And that’s, I don’t view it that way at all. I want to do everything we can to protect them and not make judgments, but just protect that child,” said Rep. Kitchens.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

