Children trick-or-treat at Verona senior living community

Children in Verona went trick-or-treating at Cedarhurst of Verona.
Children in Verona went trick-or-treating at Cedarhurst of Verona.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - A group of children got a head start at their trick-or-treating Tuesday morning during a visit to a Verona senior living community.

Almost two dozen 4-year-olds from the Goddard School filled the halls of Cedarhurst of Verona for Halloween fun.

Kids walked from station to station at the Assisted Living and Memory Care wings of the community. The children also got to do crafts and eat treats.

This is the second year the senior living community has partnered with the school for the event.

