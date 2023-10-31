A Cold Night Ahead

Skies clear overnight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Happy Halloween! And what a chilly day it has been for our area. We began the day with temperatures down into the upper 20s and snow across our area. Snow totals were low, with many of us only receiving between a trace to 1/2″. There were some higher amounts near the Mississippi, where some areas picked up over 2.5″. Snow and the accompanied area of low-pressure are now heading east and are likely to see only light flurries into the early evening.

Tonight is going to be very chilly for our Trick or Treaters. Temperatures by late afternoon will be near freezing with winds gusting to over 20 mph. The combination of the two will drop the wind chill down into the 20s. Then into the evening skies will begin to clear and winds easing. Overnight we’re expecting our lowest temperatures for the week, down into the lower 20s, with some local areas down in the upper teens.

Wednesday through the end of the work week will be a slow warming trend as winds change to a more southerly trajectory. Wednesday we should be topping out near 40 and making it to 50 by Friday. We’ll also be seeing more sun on Wednesday and Thursday, then becoming mostly cloudy for the rest of the week.

