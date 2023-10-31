Edgerton haunted Halloween walkthrough

Free Halloween walkthrough in Edgerton.
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EDGERTON, Wis. (WMTV) -A family in Edgerton is taking Halloween to the next level. With a deeply-rooted love for the spooky holiday, the Evachenko family is sharing thrills from their front lawn, with an intricate haunted house Halloween walkthrough for the community.

Trick-or-treaters and Halloween-enthusiasts are invited to walk through a cemetery, pumpkin patch, science lab, camp site, witches forest, circus and much more.

There is also a section of inflatables and the Nightmare Before Christmas for the little ones to enjoy.

Candy is free at many stations around the walkthrough. Halloween night the Evachenkos will be passing out homemade cotton candy and king size candy bars.

If you miss the spooky spot Tuesday, the walkthrough will be open the following day as well from dusk to dawn.

The cannot miss spot is located along Lawton Rd. in Edgerton.

