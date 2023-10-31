Experts say to start ‘winterizing’ your car now as winter weather rolls in

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the colder temperatures begin earlier this year, experts are reminding the public to be proactive and stay up-to-date on your car’s needs.

‘Winterizing’ your car means checking for potential tune-ups or maintenance before the winter season and snow falls. This includes making sure you have all the right fluids, standard checks on tires, lights, oil levels, and more.

“You have to force yourself to open the hood,” Paul Flogel, Automotive Technology Program Director at Madison college said. “If you’re at a gas station, we all get in a hurry you know and when you get in a hurry and you don’t do these checks then that’s where you’re going to run into problems. Now, it’s going to cost you more money to fix it.”

Preparing your car for the winter can prevent more serious issues later in the season and can ultimately save you money. Flogel also reminded the public to always slow down on the roads in rainy or icy conditions.

