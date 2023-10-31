Janesville PD: People asked to avoid portion of W. Centerway after train derailment

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department is asking residents to avoid an area near the Rock River after a train derailment.

The police department sent out an alert just after 4 p.m., saying people should avoid the area of W. Centerway from N. River Street to W. Court Street. The rail company is working to clear the scene now, police noted.

In an updated just before 4:30 p.m., the department said the Five Points intersection was clear. People should still avoid N. Franklin and W. Centerway.

JPD said no one was hurt.

The rail company is still determining what the cause of the derailment was and nothing suspicious is suspected. Police did not name the rail company.

