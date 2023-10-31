Janesville PD: People asked to avoid portion of W. Centerway after train derailment

(WIFR)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department is asking residents to avoid an area near the Rock River after a train derailment.

The police department sent out an alert just after 4 p.m., saying people should avoid the area of W. Centerway from N. River Street to W. Court Street. The rail company is working to clear the scene now, police noted.

In an updated just before 4:30 p.m., the department said the Five Points intersection was clear. People should still avoid N. Franklin and W. Centerway.

JPD said no one was hurt.

The rail company is still determining what the cause of the derailment was and nothing suspicious is suspected. Police did not name the rail company.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

105-year-old unexpectedly forced to sell Middleton home she built
105-year-old unexpectedly forced to sell Middleton home she built
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
An 18-year-old Brodhead man, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Green County Coroner’s...
Green Co. officials identify 18-year-old man who died in two-vehicle crash
A deer jumped into a Noodles and Company restaurant in Beloit during the lunch hour Tuesday.
Buck busts through Beloit Noodles & Company during lunch
Three hurt after shooting on Madison’s east side, police chief confirms
Harmony property manager linked to homicide and terminated, Madison’s attorney says

Latest News

Madison police find “chaotic scene” following stabbing
Low 20s and some high teens by Wednesday morning
A Cold Night Ahead
Gov. Tony Evers and Office of the Commissioner of Insurance (OCI) Commissioner Nathan Houdek...
Wisconsinites reminded to sign up for health insurance during Open Enrollment
Lafayette Co. drivers will see more horse-and-buggies in coming weeks