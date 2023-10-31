Lafayette Co. drivers will see more horse-and-buggies in coming weeks

(MGN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DARLINGTON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Lafayette Co. Sheriff’s Office warned drivers Monday that a spate of weddings over the next month and a half means horse-and-buggies will be a frequent sight on county roads.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, weddings within the Amish community are scheduled across the county and will occur on Tuesdays and Thursdays of each week. As a result, its post explained, drivers can expect to see many buggies and should be on the lookout for them.

Its message pointed out that harvest time also means more heavy trucks and farm implement vehicles will be on the roads as well.

Because of all that slow-moving traffic on the road in Lafayette Co., the Sheriff’s Office is urging people to use extra caution for the coming weeks.

