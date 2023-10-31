Madison police find “chaotic scene” following stabbing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – An early morning stabbing erupted into a ‘chaotic scene’ on the south side of the city over the weekend, the Madison Police Dept. reported.

Dozens of people were still at the location, in the 2300 block of Allied Drive when MPD officers arrived around 5 a.m. on Sunday, and some of them were allegedly getting in the way of the investigation, according to the police dept. Other law enforcement agencies were soon called in to help get things under control.

The two crowds gathered after a collision in an apartment complex parking lot and escalated to the point a 31-year-old woman was stabbed, investigators determined. MPD described her injuries as non-life-threatening, and the woman was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Three people were arrested during the melee, but not the suspect believed to have been involved in the stabbing, the MPD report noted. It listed the trio taken into custody as:

42-year-old woman accused of resisting

32-year-old woman accused of obstruction

34-year-old man accused of resisting, disorderly conduct, and criminal damage to property

The Madison Police Department is asking anyone with information to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. Tips can also be made online at p3tips.com.

