Man charged for putting hidden cameras in bathrooms in Madison business

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Cottage Grove man faces felony charges after police say he hid cameras in two bathrooms at the Madison business he used to work at.

Michael Remy will be in Dane County court next month for his initial appearance facing six counts of capturing an intimate representation. Court records show Remy, 28, was supposed to be in court October 23, 2023, but he didn’t show up.

The criminal complaint accuses Remy of placing two separate hidden cameras in two of the business’s bathrooms. Police say there were three victims total, and the videos captured span from May 2020 to March 1, 2023, the date one of the victims found one of the cameras while in the bathroom.

On the same day the cameras were found, employees at the business called police to come investigate. Police interviewed seven people, including the three victims. Police describe both cameras as hidden cameras “disguised as a USB charger” hidden in what the company calls the “loader shop” and the “pit shop” bathrooms.

Madison Police detectives obtained the memory cards from both cameras. They say they found video content that showed two women using the bathroom and one changing clothes. The other camera’s memory card showed a man using the bathroom. Police say the cameras also show Remy “manipulating the camera,” turning them on and off and testing the shots.

On September 1, 2023, police say the suspect met with detectives at Madison’s East District Police Station for an interview. During questioning, police say Remy eventually admits to hiding the cameras. He claims one was placed to get back at an employee who he said, “picked on him and spread rumors about him.” He claimed he placed the other camera that captured the two female victims because “he wanted to see how accurate and clear a picture it would capture.”

According to the criminal complaint, Remy started working at Homburg Equipment’s Madison location in the 6100 block and the 5700 block of Milwaukee Street on July 25, 2013. He was fired the day after the allegations were reported by employees.

He is due in court November 13, 2023, for his rescheduled initial appearance.

NBC15 has reached out to Remy’s lawyer for comment. They were not immediately available.

