MMSD educators raise concerns over schedule changes during school board meeting

Over a dozen people spoke against Madison Metropolitan School District decision to change school start times during Monday night's school board meeting.
By Camberyn Kelley
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over a dozen people spoke against Madison Metropolitan School District decision to change school start times during Monday night’s school board meeting.

The change will begin next week meaning educators and families will have to make adjustments to their personal schedules.

MMSD Math Teacher Erin Proctor stood in place of one of her students who gathered signatures from classmates who were upset about the changes.

“We got 140 of your future taxpayers and stake holders in action saying they don’t like this and they are very upset with you right now,” Proctor said.

Some teachers mentioned these changes impact students who have responsibilities before of after school.

“One of my students asked me should I quit gymnastics or just leave school,” MMSD teacher and parent Tracy Drill said. “Students jobs are affected. Students will be leaving in the dark walking from bus stops. One of my students already gets home at 5 because it’s a 40 minute drive. "

Many came forward saying they were not included in the three weeks’ notice decision.

“Ian Folger stated in the media that the decision was made by stakeholders. Who? I Don’t know of a single teacher, student or family at Henderson that was able to give any input,” MMSD teacher and parent Iris Hill said.

Some start and dismissals change by five or 20 minutes, but two schools will see a 50-minute difference.

“Henderson and Anana are the most affected and have the highest population with students with disabilities, highest population of economically disadvantaged students,” Hill said.

These changes begin on November 6.

