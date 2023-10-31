MPD: Woman assaulted downtown, thrown into window over the weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman was assaulted by two people and thrown against a window inside a business near State Street on Sunday, MPD reported.

The woman was talking with two other individuals – a man and a woman – inside the Cheba Hut before they attacked her. The Madison Police Department officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Gilman Street around 10:10 p.m.

A restaurant employee tried to break up the fight and was also hit in the process. When police arrived, they arrested the 26-year-old man and 22-year-old woman for battery, disorderly conduct, and criminal damage to property. The man was also charged with resisting arrest.

The victim suffered minor injuries and was not transported to the hospital. A window in the restaurant was also damaged. This investigation is ongoing.

