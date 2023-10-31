Report: Packers trade CB Douglas to Bills

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green Bay Packers reportedly traded cornerback Rasul Douglas to the Buffalo Bills on the trade deadline, according to a report.

The Packers will receive a third-round pick, while the Bills will receive Douglas and a 2024 fifth-rounder.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport first reported the trade. The trade deadline closed on Tuesday, Oct. 31, at 4 p.m. ET.

This season, the 29-year-old had 32 tackles and an interception. The former West Virginia Mountaineer spent two and a half seasons with Green Bay.

In March, Douglas signed a three-year, $21-million extension with the Packers.

Other big moves on the trade deadline include defensive end Montez Sweat being traded from the Washington Commanders to the Chicago Bears, quarterback Joshua Dobbs going from the Arizona Cardinals to the Minnesota Vikings, defensive end Chase Young traded from the Washington Commanders to the San Francisco 49ers, and wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones went from the Cleveland Browns to the Detroit Lions.

