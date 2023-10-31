Volunteers needed for 2024 AmFam Golf Championships

Planning has already started for next year’s American Family Insurance Golf Championships and volunteers are in high demand.
By Lila Szyryj
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Yearly, more than 1,000 people across 14 states come together to volunteer for the event.

The tournament is set for June 1-9 at Madison’s University Ridge Golf Course.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, visit https://www.amfam.com/sponsorships/amfamchampionship.

