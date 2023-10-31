Volunteers needed for 2024 AmFam Golf Championships

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Planning has already started for next year’s American Family Insurance Golf Championships and volunteers are in high demand.

Yearly, more than 1,000 people across 14 states come together to volunteer for the event.

The tournament is set for June 1-9 at Madison’s University Ridge Golf Course.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, visit https://www.amfam.com/sponsorships/amfamchampionship.

