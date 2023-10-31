Wisconsinites reminded to sign up for health insurance during Open Enrollment

Gov. Evers and several other groups held an open enrollment kickoff event on Tuesday.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers is encouraging Wisconsinites to sign up for health insurance during the Open Enrollment period.

Open enrollment starts Wednesday and the period will run through Jan. 15, 2024, Gov. Evers and Office of the Commissioner of Insurance (OCI) Commissioner Nathan Houdek said, during a press conference at Centro Hispano, in Madison.

Residents can enroll in one of the health plans available, renew their coverage or upgrade their current plan.

Gov. Evers said enrollment has grown in recent years, but there’s still more work to do.

“While that’s worth celebrating, we’re still seeing large numbers of people who are uninsured due to limited options, lack of eligibility or knowledge of available coverage, and other obstacles that deter enrollment,” Evers said.

The governor also said he’s going to continue fighting to expand BadgerCare and to increase the health care workforce.

Wisconsin’s individual health insurance market has the second-most insurers nationwide, according to Evers’ Office.

People can apply on Healthcare.gov.

