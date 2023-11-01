1 killed in town of Verona crash, Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office said

TOWN OF VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) – A passenger died following a crash late Sunday morning in the town of Verona, the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to the sheriff’s office, the 39-year-old woman was riding in a Jeep Grand Cherokee that was heading south on Co. Hwy, PB around 11 a.m. when the SUV collided with a Toyota RAV4 that was turning left into a driveway near Purcell Road.

Investigators determined the driver of the Jeep lost control of the vehicle and it rolled several times. Both the 47-year-old Madison man behind the wheel of the Jeep and the passenger were taken to the hospital, where the woman later died, the Sheriff’s Office reported. He was seriously hurt as well in the crash, the report continued, adding the driver of the RAV4 was not injured.

The Sheriff’s Office added drugs or alcohol are not believed to be factors in the wreck, which remains under investigation. Any citations are currently pending.

The crash closed the highway for around three hours while crews worked to clear the scene, the statement noted.

The Sheriff’s Office did not identify the woman who died in the collision. The Medical Examiner’s Office is expected to do so in the coming days.

