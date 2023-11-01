1 killed in town of Verona crash, Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office said

(KTTC)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) – A passenger died following a crash late Sunday morning in the town of Verona, the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to the sheriff’s office, the 39-year-old woman was riding in a Jeep Grand Cherokee that was heading south on Co. Hwy, PB around 11 a.m. when the SUV collided with a Toyota RAV4 that was turning left into a driveway near Purcell Road.

Investigators determined the driver of the Jeep lost control of the vehicle and it rolled several times. Both the 47-year-old Madison man behind the wheel of the Jeep and the passenger were taken to the hospital, where the woman later died, the Sheriff’s Office reported. He was seriously hurt as well in the crash, the report continued, adding the driver of the RAV4 was not injured.

The Sheriff’s Office added drugs or alcohol are not believed to be factors in the wreck, which remains under investigation. Any citations are currently pending.

The crash closed the highway for around three hours while crews worked to clear the scene, the statement noted.

The Sheriff’s Office did not identify the woman who died in the collision. The Medical Examiner’s Office is expected to do so in the coming days.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

105-year-old unexpectedly forced to sell Middleton home she built
105-year-old unexpectedly forced to sell Middleton home she built
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
A deer jumped into a Noodles and Company restaurant in Beloit during the lunch hour Tuesday.
Buck busts through Beloit Noodles & Company during lunch
Two people died after a crash in Owatonna, Minn., late Thursday morning.
20-year-old dies after two motorcycles crash along I-39
Cottage Grove firefighter Gavin Wendricks was killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend.
Cottage Grove firefighter identified as motorcycle rider killed in crash

Latest News

Janesville Police
Janesville dad threatens school official, shows up with gun in vehicle, police say
He has been arrested on counts of disorderly conduct while armed and possession of a firearm in...
Janesville dad threatens school official, shows up with gun in vehicle, police say
The Madison Fire Department responded to a wreck on I-90 in which a tire struck a vehicle.
MFD: Runaway tire smashes into vehicle on I-90
Dane Co. opens a new dog park at Anderson Farm County Park.
Campground and shelter reservations begin for Dane Co. parks