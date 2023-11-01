SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce, along with local and statewide partners are spearheading the 3rd Annual Greater Sun Prairie Area Job Fair on Wednesday, November 1st from 1:00 – 6:00p.m.

In addition to 40 employer booths, participants will have complimentary resume reviews, skills training and a Job Seekers prep area.

The event will be at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1220 South Grand Avenue in Sun Prairie.

The Chamber has partnered with the Workforce Development Board of Wisconsin & the Dane County Job Center along with small businesses to large manufacturers, non-profits, and skills training programs to provide a wide range of employment opportunities. While many positions are full-time employment, part-time, remote and even seasonal work are available. Special population recruitment, such as Veterans and special needs employees, will also be available.

A “Job Seekers Prep Area” will be open throughout the day. Human Resource professionals will be available to review resumes. If you bring your resume on a jump drive and/or laptop, you can also print copies.

Complimentary 35-minute-long courses, beginning on the hour will provide tips & tricks plus build confidence for job seekers.

Pre-registration for job seekers is recommended, but not required via spjobfair.eventbrite.com.

