Campground and shelter reservations begin for Dane Co. parks

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – People looking to reserve a spot at Dane Co. campgrounds and shelters next year can begin doing so. The county’s Park System began accepting reservations at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

The Park System pointed out the campgrounds feature both electric and non-electric sites for RVs and for tents. Those looking to get away but not go very far will find four parks within ten miles of Madison, W.G. Lunney Lake Farm, Babcock, Mendota, and Token Creak. Six sites are available for youth groups, organizations, clubs or other gatherings and all campgrounds have accessible sites.

Family get-togethers, company picnics, receptions, and more can also be held at the park system 26 shelters. Many of them, too, have nearby restrooms, electricity, and playground equipment.

The Park System also reminded everyone wanting to head outdoors that some activities at its locations do require permits. Reservations and permits can be purchased here.

