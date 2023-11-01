Gradually warming toward the weekend

Still cool today

50s return by Friday

Rain chances Saturday night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Our cool pattern of weather is continuing today. We’ve been about 10-20° below average for the past 5 days! It does look like our pattern will be changing in the next few days, allowing for some milder, typical November air to return to the Great Lakes.

In November, our average high is usually in the mid-40s, with lows generally in the 20s. Madison averages 3 inches of snow, however last November we only saw about a half inch. With El Nino in effect this season, we’ll see how that’ll impact the month ahead.

What’s Coming Up...

Skies start clear this morning but clouds will build back in by the midday hours. Temperatures will struggle to reach the 40s, with most locations stuck in the upper 30s today. Winds will be lighter at least, at 5-10 mph out of the southwest.

With clouds in place overnight, temperatures don’t drop quite as far by Thursday morning. Low temperatures will be in the low 30s and upper 20s. Temps will warm a bit faster, reaching the mid and upper 40s by the afternoon. Clouds will clear a bit later in the day, for a bit more sunshine than what we’ll see today.

Our small warming trend continues on Friday, with highs back in the lower 50s under cloudy skies.

Looking Ahead...

The next thing we’re watching is for a low-pressure system to move out of the Central Plains, reaching Wisconsin by the weekend. It looks to bring scattered rain Saturday night into Sunday morning. Right now it looks like the majority of the activity will happen during the overnight hours, but you could wake up to a few showers early Sunday. Temperatures will stay in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

A second system will push in on Monday, bringing better rain chances through the day.

