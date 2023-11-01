Hastings open to conversations about equipment changes following player’s death in England

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former NHL player Adam Johnson died on Saturday while playing for the Nottingham Panthers in England after he was cut in the neck by another player’s skate during the game in a freak accident.

Johnson was from Minnesota and played college hockey at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

Since then, the hockey community has mourned the 29 year old’s death and prompted conversations about additionally protective neck equipment

Wisconsin head men’s hockey coach Mike Hasting said he has not had any players ask about equipment changes, though he is open to the conversation.

“We’re open to those conversations because at the end of the day, this is just a game,” Hastings said on Tuesday. “So, feelings go out to the entire family, the Bulldog family. And really just the sport at recognizing is this something we need to be concerned about and talk about and make sure we’re doing as people who are mentoring these young people, can we put them in a spot to make sure that they’re safe. Or as safe as then can be playing this sport.”

