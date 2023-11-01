‘Hate has no home here,’ Wausau neighborhood combats hateful trick-or-treating incident

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - “Hate has no home here.” That is the message Kathryn Ruland and her neighbors are sending after witnessing antisemitic conduct on Halloween in Wausau.

Witnesses like Ruland and Nathan Greenwood described three people dressed as Hasidim, the dress of Jewish men who follow a sect of the religion that has strict beliefs.

“They were fully masked, so you couldn’t see their faces,” Ruland said.

Greenwood described the masks as grotesque, stereotypical Nazi propaganda versions of Jews. Both he and Ruland believe the three were adults.

Greenwood said he encountered them while trick-or-treating with his 4-year-old son. He described his son as someone who loves to interact with everyone. When they stopped at a house that had a lot of activity, Greenwood said his son began interacting with the host. Then, he explained the three antisemitic individuals began dancing around his son, saying something like “here, take these gold shekels,’ and threw coin-like objects in his son’s bucket along with a flier with antisemitic content.

He said he was shocked. He crumpled it up but kept it as evidence.

Ruland encountered the three twice, once while she and her son were handing out candy and again while they were out trick-or-treating themselves. When they hand out candy, she said they put out a fire pit to help welcome people as they are trick-or-treating. Ruland said she stepped inside for a moment and when she came out her son had a pamphlet in his hand.

“When my son came up to me and handed me the pamphlet -- which he’s autistic, he doesn’t know what that means -- they were not even to the next house, and I told them, they were pretty brave for stopping by here, being a witch’s house on Halloween.”

Ruland is a practicing Pagan Wiccan and said she called the three out for their antisemitic conduct and threw the pamphlet into the fire. She said she called them out again when she and her son were out trick-or-treating elsewhere in the neighborhood.

“I told them, they didn’t-- their hate does not belong in this neighborhood. But it was also extremely upsetting because I had my son with me. I had my autistic son, who loves this neighborhood. It doesn’t belong here. It doesn’t belong in this city. It doesn’t belong in this state. It doesn’t belong in this country.”

She also warned people about the conduct on the neighborhood’s Facebook page. Greenwood added to the post.

Greenwood expressed frustration with individuals he knows who did not understand why the conduct was upsetting. He told them he and their grandparent’s generation fought a war to end this type of hate.

“Where are we going as a country,” he asked. “I hate to see the rats come out of the cellar.”

“When I read the Facebook post about it, I was pretty upset, pretty angry.” Andrew Lynch said. “I didn’t really feel that that was acceptable.”

Lynch is the vice president of the board for Mt. Sinai Congregation. He added that he appreciated and was encouraged by the comments condemning this behavior in the post, but he still was upset that it happened at all.

“They’re dressing up in a manner that is trying to ridicule people of a certain faith. And they’re handing out pamphlets or flyers that are harmful to the people of that faith,” Lynch explained. “It was intended to cause distress and harm.”

While oftentimes, he and others who are the target group of hate speech try to ignore the hateful conduct so as not to bring the attention the individuals are hoping to receive, Lynch said he learned during the hate speech forum held in Wausau in September, that speaking against it can help combat it too.

“One of the tactics that came out of that forum, from Attorney General Kaul was, you know, if you hear something be a better voice and be louder. And I think this is some kind of behavior that I don’t think, as a community, we should put up with. And I’d like to, I think, as a community, we can be louder than the bad behavior.”

The FBI came out with its 2022 annual hate crime report in October. It continues to find a steady increase in hate crimes generally. Its director Christopher Wray said during a Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee hearing Tuesday that antisemitism is reaching “historic levels” in the United States.

“The Jewish community is targeted by terrorists really across the spectrum” including homegrown violent extremists, foreign terrorist organizations, and domestic violent extremists.

“In fact, our statistics would indicate that for a group that represents only about 2.4% of the American public, they account for something like 60% of all religious-based hate crimes,” he continued.

Hate speech can cause mental and physical health problems for the target group; it can also incite violence and genocide. For those who may have witnessed the three individuals in Wausau, especially while with children, Lynch said parents can talk to younger children about how some costumes are not appropriate. For older children, he encouraged parents to have conversations about how hateful speech, prejudice, and bigotry can lead to violence or worse on both a small and large scale.

“You can also talk about how the people often doing this are really just kind of individuals that don’t feel they have control over, you know, some aspect of their lives and instead of making themselves better, they wish to blame it on some unknown, unseen, mysterious circumstance,” Lynch explained.

“They’re individuals looking for attention and if you go the website (in the pamphlet), then you’re doing exactly what they want,” Lynch noted. “Feel free to report it to the authorities, if you want. You can discuss it on social media that you received it, you don’t have to post a picture of it, but other than that, you know, feel free to get rid of it, because it’s just trash.”

**NewsChannel 7 obtained photos of the individuals and the pamphlets they handed out, but are choosing not to include those images in this story to not continue the spread of hateful and harmful content.**

CNN contributed to this report.

