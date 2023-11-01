Janesville dad threatens school official, shows up with gun in vehicle, police say

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – The parent of a student at Parker High School was arrested Tuesday after allegedly threatening to come down to the school with a gun – and, then, showing up with a loaded one in his vehicle.

The high school’s security resource officer learned about the threat around 12:45 p.m., according to the Janesville Police Dept. The parent is accused of saying he planned come to the school to confront a school administrator.

When the parent showed up about 15 minutes later, he was met by the SRO in the vestibule that’s right outside the entrance. The police department states the man admitted the handgun was in his vehicle.

He was taken into custody and booked into the Rock Co. jail on counts of disorderly conduct while armed and possession of a firearm in a school zone.

