Lodi daughter surprises dad with at least 100 trick-or-treaters

At least 100 trick-or-treaters come to Lodi home.
By Camberyn Kelley
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A daughter’s Facebook post brought some holiday cheer to her dad on Halloween night.

Costumes are on and treats are out but one home in Lodi sees little to no visitors each year.

“This year I decided that I was going to put it out on social media,” Mariya Hernandez said.

Mariya Hernandez went to Facebook in hopes to have at least some trick-or-treaters show up to her dad’s house.

Lodi Halloween
Lodi Halloween(WMTV/Camberyn Kelley)

“Trick or treating has been going on for about 15 minutes and he’s already had more trick-or-treaters today than he’s had in all of the years he’s done it,” Hernandez said.

For years, her dad, Douglas prepares for the spooky holiday in starting in February gathering unique decorations.

“I just know how much joy it brings him. And so I just really wanted to give this to him this year,” Hernandez said.

“He is definitely Mr. Halloween,” she said.

His smile tells the whole story.

“I get a big kick out of seeing all the different costumes the moms and dads made for their children or bought for their children,” Douglas Malisch said.

Those same kids get to enjoy the creative designs in the pumpkins his family grew and carved.

“What happens is the kids come over on a Saturday, Sunday or Monday and we start to carve and we carve upwards of over 60 pumpkins,” Malisch said.

Mariya says if nobody showed up this year, it was going to be his last year of going all out for Halloween.

Thanks to more than 100 visitors he will return for another year. Douglas is just a few months away from planning next year’s theme. The family hopes more trick-o-treaters will come next year.

