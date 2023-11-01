MFD: Runaway tire smashes into vehicle on I-90

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – An image released Wednesday by the Madison Fire Department shows how much damage an errant tire can cause on the highway.

The photograph, shared in a Facebook post, showed the front end of the black vehicle completely smashed in, the hood crumpled, and the windshield shattered. Despite the damage, the driver reportedly walked away uninjured.

According the MFD post, the driver was headed west on I-90 when the tire crossed the vehicle’s path. Investigators are not sure exactly where the tire came from, but they think it did roll over from the eastbound lanes.

The fire department noted the crash showed just how important it is to stay focused while driving and to ignore distractions, saying, “the unexpected can happen at a moment’s notice.” MFD also reminded anyone transporting items to keep them fully secured, so nothing falls off.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.