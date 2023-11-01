MFD: Runaway tire smashes into vehicle on I-90

Vehicle with smashed in hood and shattered windshield
The Madison Fire Department responded to a wreck on I-90 in which a tire struck a vehicle.(Madison Fire Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – An image released Wednesday by the Madison Fire Department shows how much damage an errant tire can cause on the highway.

The photograph, shared in a Facebook post, showed the front end of the black vehicle completely smashed in, the hood crumpled, and the windshield shattered. Despite the damage, the driver reportedly walked away uninjured.

According the MFD post, the driver was headed west on I-90 when the tire crossed the vehicle’s path. Investigators are not sure exactly where the tire came from, but they think it did roll over from the eastbound lanes.

The fire department noted the crash showed just how important it is to stay focused while driving and to ignore distractions, saying, “the unexpected can happen at a moment’s notice.” MFD also reminded anyone transporting items to keep them fully secured, so nothing falls off.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

105-year-old unexpectedly forced to sell Middleton home she built
105-year-old unexpectedly forced to sell Middleton home she built
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
A deer jumped into a Noodles and Company restaurant in Beloit during the lunch hour Tuesday.
Buck busts through Beloit Noodles & Company during lunch
Two people died after a crash in Owatonna, Minn., late Thursday morning.
20-year-old dies after two motorcycles crash along I-39
Cottage Grove firefighter Gavin Wendricks was killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend.
Cottage Grove firefighter identified as motorcycle rider killed in crash

Latest News

Janesville Police
Janesville dad threatens school official, shows up with gun in vehicle, police say
He has been arrested on counts of disorderly conduct while armed and possession of a firearm in...
Janesville dad threatens school official, shows up with gun in vehicle, police say
1 killed in town of Verona crash, Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office said
Dane Co. opens a new dog park at Anderson Farm County Park.
Campground and shelter reservations begin for Dane Co. parks