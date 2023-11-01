A Milder Trend Ahead

Temperatures heading back to average
But when will the colder air move back in?
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
  • More sun coming
  • Weekend looking mild
  • Showers early next week
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It was a very chilly start to the day here in southern Wisconsin with lots of mid-teens and low 20s.  These will be the lowest temperatures that we will see in a while.  Our trend into next week will be to warm up to near-average temperatures.  Clouds will stay with us through most of the evening, but we could see some clearing overnight.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

The weather pattern will stay fairly quiet and dry through Thursday and Friday.  High pressure to our east will help in our southerly flow and bring our daytime highs into the mid-40s on Thursday and near 50 on Friday.  Friday night we have the potential of seeing a few showers moving through with the approach of a weak trough.

Looking Ahead...

The weekend is looking mild with a mix of clouds and sun.  High temperatures will reach near average, into the low to mid-50s.  Then as we head into the beginning of next week, temperatures will be heading back down into the lower 40s by Tuesday with an increased chance of showers.

