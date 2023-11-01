BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - Ana Pemberton is searching for her mother Bessie Thomas of Beloit who has been missing since Sunday.

Thomas’ daughter, family and friends looked for the 58-year-old woman on the west side of Beloit on Wednesday.

“I really just want to bring my mom home,” Pemberton said. “She’s a kind and caring woman and a loving woman. I just pray that she can come home to us. She doesn’t deserve anything like this. I just hope she’s safe.”

Pemberton said she last spoke with her mother one week ago on the phone, making plans to see her this past Sunday, but when she got home, Thomas wasn’t there.

Missing Beloit woman's daughter searches for her mother (Marcus Aarsvold)

“She is reliable. She is responsible. So, this happening is really abnormal for her,” she said. “I just really hope she’s okay and that she can come home safe to us. I’m not the only one that’s missing her, my family is missing her, my friends are missing her.”

Pemberton said Thomas left her diabetes and high blood pressure medication at home.

She and the Beloit Police Department ask people be on the lookout for Thomas’ 2017 Jeep Patriot. The car is red and it’s license plate number is 781TBJ.

A stock image of a red Jeep Compass. (Beloit Police Department)

Pemberton’s friend Deja Garner drove from Milwaukee to help her search Beloit. He and 12 others canvased west side neighborhoods, handing out flyers and asking people if they’ve seen anything.

“I don’t know her mom personally, but I feel like I do because of all of the stories Ana tells about their adventures together as mom and daughter,” Garner said. “If it was my mom, I would want as many people out here as possible to try to help out.”

Once the search party was done in the city, they planned to search fields in the rural area outside of Beloit.

On Wednesday afternoon, a Beloit Police Department Spokesperson said they worked with Wisconsin Emergency Management to search for Thomas from the sky in a plane. The spokesperson also said the Beloit Fire Department was searching the Rock River on a boat.

Anyone with information that could lead to finding Thomas should call the Beloit Police Department at 608-757-2244.

