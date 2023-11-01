Pet of the Week: Meet Reecie!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - NBC15′s Pet of the Week is a little pup with a lot of energy and a whole lotta love to give.

Reecie is only 3 months old, so she has lots of adorable puppy playfulness.

Faith Stephens with the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin says Reecie has come all the way from Alabama, and will be seeing her first snow in Wisconsin this winter.

Stephens says Reecie will need a family who can get her training and keep up with her.

Interested in meeting Reecie? You can find more information on the Humane Society website.

