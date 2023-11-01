Pet of the Week: Meet Reecie!

Reecie is only 3 months old, so she has lots of adorable puppy playfulness.
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - NBC15′s Pet of the Week is a little pup with a lot of energy and a whole lotta love to give.

Reecie is only 3 months old, so she has lots of adorable puppy playfulness.

Faith Stephens with the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin says Reecie has come all the way from Alabama, and will be seeing her first snow in Wisconsin this winter.

Reecie is only 3 months old, so she has lots of adorable puppy playfulness.
Reecie is only 3 months old, so she has lots of adorable puppy playfulness.(Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin)

Stephens says Reecie will need a family who can get her training and keep up with her.

Interested in meeting Reecie? You can find more information on the Humane Society website.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

105-year-old unexpectedly forced to sell Middleton home she built
105-year-old unexpectedly forced to sell Middleton home she built
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
A deer jumped into a Noodles and Company restaurant in Beloit during the lunch hour Tuesday.
Buck busts through Beloit Noodles & Company during lunch
Two people died after a crash in Owatonna, Minn., late Thursday morning.
20-year-old dies after two motorcycles crash along I-39
Cottage Grove firefighter Gavin Wendricks was killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend.
Cottage Grove firefighter identified as motorcycle rider killed in crash

Latest News

Mild for the weekend
A Milder Trend Ahead
Generic crash
South Madison crash leaves driver pinned in car
The parent is accused of threatening to come to the school armed and confront a school...
Janesville dad threatens school official, shows up with gun in vehicle, police say
A passenger died following a crash late Sunday morning in the town of Verona, the Dane Co....
1 killed in town of Verona crash, Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office said