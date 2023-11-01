Richland Center family dog shot, left for dead in the woods

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. (WMTV) - A Richland Center’s family dog Rollie Frawley is in critical condition after she was shot in the woods near their rural property.

Veterinarians at Madison Veterinary Specialists said they are keeping a close eye on Rollie, a one-year-old Airedale Terrier, who was shot on Sunday. Doctors are waiting to perform surgery, saying they’ll do it only if it’s absolutely necessary because it could do more harm than good.

Meanwhile, the Frawley family said they are working with the Richland County Sheriff’s Office to find out who shot their dog.

”I just miss Rollie,” Jake Frawley said.

Maggie Frawley used Rollie’s GPS tracking collar to find her dog injured in the woods near their property after she was let out and didn’t come home Sunday afternoon.

”I was calling for her. There was no response, no bark, no whimper, nothing,” Maggie said. “I just thought maybe she got stuck with a stick. There’s tons of stuff in the woods and it didn’t seem to me like somebody would shoot her.”

Maggie carried Rollie back to their home where the dog was still bleeding and immobile Monday morning. That’s when Maggie took her to the veterinary clinic in Richland Center. There, they learned someone shot Rollie in the shoulder.

”The person who did it just left her to suffer,” Maggie said. “She doesn’t look like a deer. It wasn’t dark at 4:30 when she was shot.”

Maggie said she is not sure who would shoot their dog, all she knows is it wasn’t a conversation she planned to have with her children.

”The kids took it hard that someone would do something like that to their dog,” she said. ”We’re just trying to explain to them that hopefully the doctors will take care of Rollie and hopefully the person who did this to her will be found. They should feel very bad.

Vet specialists said the goal is for Rollie to be able to eat and show no respiratory issues.

The bullet did not hit any major arteries, the heart or damage the lungs.

Maggie said they family is speaking with neighbors, assessing trail cams and working with police to find out who shot Rollie.

