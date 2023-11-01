Sam Adams ultra-strong beer returns to store shelves soon

BOSTON (CNN) – Sam Adams is bringing back its ultra-strong beer – Utopias.

With an alcohol level of 28 percent, experts say it tastes less like beer and more like cognac or port. The drink is so strong it cannot be sold in 15 states.

According to the company, people will not want to chug a pint this special brew or serve it ice cold. It recommends small servings (which is a good idea for anything 56 proof) and keeping it at room temperature.

Sam Adams first released the extreme barrel-aged beer in 2001, and it now returns every two years. It has a suggested retail price of $240 per 24.5-ounce bottle. People will be able to find it at specialty liquor stores where it is legal – and that includes Wisconsin.

